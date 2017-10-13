Athlete of the Week; Chrissy Boeltz, Greene Trojans Field Hockey

Chrissy has been the Captain of the Greene Varsity Field Hockey Team for two season. That position is voted on by her teammates, which means she has proven her self as leader.

As she puts a lot of time into field hockey in the off season, it shows as Chrissy has incredible leadership qualities to help keep her team motivated and focused.

Chrissy was one of the many named to the Nancy Bromley and Nancy “B” Barrows Tournament All-Stars this year. She has also been chosen as a field hockey first Team Division All-Star for the 2017 campaign.