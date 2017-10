The 2017 season for the Greene Boys Soccer team is one the team will remember forever. Their record is 14-1-0 and they currently hold the Number 2 position for Class C in New York’s State rankings. The team has held a spot in the Class C Top-20 through out the season.

On Saturday, they will be playing for a MAC Confernce title against a very tough Delhi Bulldogs team who is ranked at 20 in Class D.