GREENE – Going out, playing one final regular season game in front of your family and friends – the Trojan girls of the 2017 team will remember their 2-1 win.

As for the seniors, they might remember Wednesday, October 11, even longer as a member of the Greene Trojan field hockey squad.

At the half, Greene was knotted in a tight game at 1-1 with Deposit-Hancock following McKenna Sergi’s goal for Greene and Kyra Martin’s strike for D-H.