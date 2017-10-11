Tuesday MAC League boys soccer tournament match-ups

Unatego defeats Bainbridge-Guilford boys soccer at 1-0

UNATEGO – Playing in the closest matched contest thus far of the 2017 MAC League tournament, the home Spartans of Unatego edged out Bainbridge-Guilford at 1-0.

A 0-0 first half opened up and the second half duo of Josh Treffeisen and Zach Carey of Unatego teamed up for the lone second half goal of the contest.

Carey assisted Treffeisen in the latter half for the Unatego goal, sneaking one of 15 shots past Bobcat goalkeeper, Xavier Cherniak.

The Bobcats made their pushes throughout the game, but with just seven shots on goal and six corners, opportunities were few and far between. Unatego’s offense managed 15 shots on goal and five corners.

Cherniak secured nine saves, while Unatego’s Noah Blake enjoyed five saves in his efforts.