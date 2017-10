MORRISVILLE Sherburne-Earlville is doing all the little things right, they are just waiting for their break and until then, the bitter taste of a road loss at the hands of their league Morrisville-Eaton at 3-1 will have to suffice for motivation going forward.

S-E field hockey traveled North to play at Morrisville State College on Tuesday, October 11, and battled their way to a solid 1-0 at the half.