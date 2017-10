Frank Speziale Photo

Friday, October 6, Norwich played their final regular season game at home against the Blue Devils of Chenango Forks. The Tornando Cheerleaders provide sildeline support every game of the season. Norwich honored the four seniors. Pictured in front of their family members from left to right are Shelby Rose, Karissa Prindle, Kalliann Harrison, Briannaa Kempf.