Trojan field hockey takes big step with 3-1 win over Spartans

GREENE – Two late strikes from Greene’s Claire Moxley helped lift the Trojans to a big win at 3-1 on Thursday night.

The Trojan field hockey team is ready at their shot to make some school history and it seems all around that players are stepping up to try to make the season the best it can be.

On Thursday, October 5, Greene hosted the Maine-Endwell Spartans and played them to the tune of a 1-1 tie.

“We came out flat in the beginning of the first half and were on our heels. M-E scored so we took a timeout and adjusted in some areas which seemed to help and we were able to even things up before half,” said Greene head coach Christine McCabe.