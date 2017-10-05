Trojan boys soccer remains 5th in NYS Class C rankings

GREENE – There is always room for an upset win, but that wasn’t in the cards for the visiting Unadilla Valley Storm who fell to Greene at 4-1 on Wednesday.

Greene’s boys soccer team – a squad that was just ranked by the New York Sports Writers Association to be the fifth best team in Class C for New York State – sent a solid 13 shots and three corners toward the UV goal.

“Bradley Taft opened up the scoring with 32:53 on the clock, off a pass from Nick Shoemaker. Mikey Repp netted Greene’s second goal with 16:23 on the clock,” said Greene head coach Rick Tallman. “Unadilla Valley responded with 1:51 left on the clock in the first half, as Dylan Nichols received a long punt from Keeper (Adam) Lamont and popped it over the defenders to one-on-one with the (Greene) keeper.”