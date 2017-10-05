Crusader boys soccer holds on for 1-0 win over FLCS

Robert Jeffrey

Sun Sports Contributor

sports@evesun.com

SENECA FALLS – The Valley Heights Crusader boys soccer team rounded out the month of September with a big win over Finger Lakes Christian School, shutting out the hosts in a tightly contested 1-0 ballgame.

As the calendar was set to flip from September to October and with postseason play in the ESCAL right around the corner, the Crusaders put on a gem of a performance.

With the first half of play in a legitimate stand-still, neither Finger Lakes nor Valley Heights could maintain possession of the soccer ball for long, as their respective accuracy was just off a hair. And as the two teams entered the decisive second half of play, Valley Heights was set on settling the score with their in-conference rival.