Motorcycle versus pick-up truck in Town of Norwich Monday

NORWICH – A man was airlifted to SUNY Upstate Medical Hospital at approximately 11:15 a.m. Monday following a motorcycle versus pick-up truck collision.

"The individual riding the motorcycle has got some pretty serious injuries," said Norwich Fire Chief Tracy Chawgo.

"We called LifeNet in from Sidney and they're going to be transporting the patient to the trauma center."

The accident occurred on NYS Route 12 between Walmart and Unison Industries/GE Aerospace.

Route 12 was still closed as of 12:15 p.m. Monday.

Vehicles from New York State Police, Chenango County Sheriff's Office, and the Norwich Fire Department responded to the scene.

Police would not release names at this time.

More information will be published in Tuesday's edition of The Evening Sun.