Calvary Cares Counseling Center opens later this month

NORWICH – Staying true to its mission of serving and helping the needs of the community, Calvary Baptist Church's three-year effort into establishing the Calvary Cares Counseling Center comes to fruition this month as the center's open house is slated for Saturday, October 21.

Located at 211 NY-320 in the Town of Norwich, Calvary Cares Counseling Center strives to be a resource for those in the community who are dealing with mental health issues.

“The goal is basically to reach the people of Chenango County with Christ-centered counseling,” said Dr. K. Skip Lewis, PhD with Calvary Cares.

“We don't use drugs to help people with mental health issues. We use therapies and intensive one-on-one counseling to help with over 41 mental health issues, including addiction and recovery.”