Monday Movie at the Moon to show

NORWICH – Continuing with its mission, dedicated to increasing awareness of programs that provide opportunities for interested residents to network and strengthen community ties, the local volunteer organization, Chenango Links, is pleased to sponsor the upcoming October Monthly First Monday Movie at the Moon in Norwich.

The film, The Coming War on China, by acclaimed filmmaker John Pilger, provides historical context showing how the Marshall Islands were used as a laboratory to test the impact of nuclear tests on human subjects, and then guides us through a long period of expansion of United States military presence in the western Pacific, driven largely by the armaments industry, that created a string of American bases encircling China.