Tornado tennis falls to Forks on senior night to conclude 2017 regular season

NORWICH – A day to remember, and hopefully one that will inspire improved play moving into the post season, Norwich tennis capped off its 2017 season with a loss at home to rival Chenango Forks at 5-2.

“We lost tonight against a very good forks team on senior night and to have an 8-4 record and finish third in the division shows just how tough this division was,” said Norwich head coach John Stewart.

Prior to the beginning of the match on Thursday, September 28, Norwich honored their two graduating seniors, Caroline Stewart and Megan Burke.

“Both girls have been in the program for six and four years, respectively, with Megan playing two years of modified. The girls have played over 150 varsity matches in their varsity career with a 77 percent (Caroline) and a 73 percent (Megan) winning percentage. They have been part of the core group that has brought home five straight divisional titles. Now with the regular season over the two will continue into the post season playing doubles together in a quest for a second straight doubles title,” said coach Stewart.