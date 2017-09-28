Jackson records an eagle; Storm finishes regular season with 10 wins

By: Meagan Schulz, Sun Staff Writer
Published: September 28th, 2017

EDMESTON — Unadilla Valley's Andrew Jackson recorded his first career eagle on the par five ninth hole at Red Pines. Jackson took two shots to put the ball on the green then finished with a 20-foot putt to show a three on his scorecard. He posted a 40 for the round.

The Storm recognized their two seniors Sam Loeffler and Gabrielle Bodie as they took their fourth straight victory over Bainbridge-Guilford 242-291. Loeffler ended his regular season career on a high note, recording a season best 44 for himself.


