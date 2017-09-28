Hornets steal one set in 3-1 loss to Delhi

By: Cameron Turner, Sun Staff Writer
Published: September 28th, 2017

DELHI – A rare win for the 2017 Harpursville-Afton volleyball squad, a spark in their game that resulted in a respectable 3-1 loss to Delhi.

Harpursville-Afton traveled to Delhi on Wednesday, September 27, winning the third set of the match to stay alive and force extra sets.

Delhi relied on the solid play of Felicia Sillitti with nine aces, Kendra Ackerly five aces and five assists and five assists, Hannah Baxter with seven kills and four blocks, and Alyssa Mason with two, Veronica Armstrong with six digs and Jessi Davis with a big 18 digs.


