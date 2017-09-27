Local Democrats gather for fundraiser featuring State Comptroller DiNapoli

NORWICH – The Chenango County Democratic Committee held a fall fundraiser last night at the Bohemian Moon in Norwich, where seven local Democratic candidates had an opportunity to introduce themselves to attendees––including to State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli, who was in attendance.

DiNapoli spoke at the fundraiser, along with former U.S. Congressman Michael Arcuri, urging local Democrats to become active in the community, and maintaining that real change starts at the local level.

“I grew up in a pretty conservative area, too, and I was really challenging the system in many ways running as a Democrat,” said DiNapoli. “I found when we reached out to people the old fashioned way – knocking on doors, making phone calls, friends telling friends – you're going to be pleasantly surprised how many people will be willing to take a chance on you.”

DiNapoli said that the process of taking back the country for Democrats begins in local elections this November 7, and that it's wonderful that Chenango County has so many candidates running for elected positions.

“What a powerful message it will be if you elect more Democrats in a county like Chenango,” said DiNapoli. “That's the message about where our party is at. Yeah, we took a punch last year. But we're fighting back. I want to take this country back in 2018.”

DiNapoli and Arcuri both made it clear that they believe a pivotal race in 2018 will be for the 22nd Congressional seat, currently held by Claudia Tenney (R – New Hartford). Incumbent Tenney will being challenged by Assemblyman Anthony Brindisi (D – Utica), who announced his candidacy earlier this year.