"Murder in McDonough" authors to hold book signing Sunday

McDONOUGH – Twin sisters Bonnie Sherman and Betty Murray will host a book signing from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at 1728 Route 220 in McDonough for their book published in 2011, “Murder in McDonough.”

The book examines the area’s most infamous murder, the 1903 bloody slaying of local resident Tracy Barrows, a topic to which the sisters can claim a certain expertise: their grandfather, Frank Gale, was Tracy Barrow’s alleged murderer.

“We felt that there was a mystery to this murder which hadn’t been explored,” said author Bonnie Sherman. “We decided to take a new look at it based on our family’s oral tradition.”

The book, presented as an historical fiction, is the authors’ first and brings to light sordid details about the murder that were glossed over in the 1903 newspaper reports that seized the attention of readers across the state.

The book signing itself comes with a twist: the sisters decided to hold the book signing outside on the ground where the murder actually took place a hundred and fourteen years ago.