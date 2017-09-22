Tie in Plymouth Town Council primary permits candidate to appoint himself

PLYMOUTH – After unsealing seven absentee ballots in the Town of Plymouth Council Republican primary election on Tuesday morning, the Chenango County Board of Elections reports a tie was revealed between candidates Jerry Kreiner and John Marvin, who each received 53 votes.

According to Chenango County Republican Commissioner of Elections Mary Lou Monahan, in the event of a tie, the winning candidate is chosen by the Chenango County Republican Committee representative from that respective township.