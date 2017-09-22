Tie in Plymouth Town Council primary permits candidate to appoint himself

By: Grady Thompson, Sun Staff Writer
Published: September 22nd, 2017

PLYMOUTH – After unsealing seven absentee ballots in the Town of Plymouth Council Republican primary election on Tuesday morning, the Chenango County Board of Elections reports a tie was revealed between candidates Jerry Kreiner and John Marvin, who each received 53 votes.

According to Chenango County Republican Commissioner of Elections Mary Lou Monahan, in the event of a tie, the winning candidate is chosen by the Chenango County Republican Committee representative from that respective township.


There's more to this story! You're only seeing 42% of the story. Subscribe now to get immediate access to the rest of the story as well as our whole online offering.

Today's Other Stories


© 2017 Snyder Communications/The Evening Sun
29 Lackawanna Avenue, Norwich, NY 13815 - (607) 334-3276
pennysaver logo greatgetaways logo
We're on Facebook