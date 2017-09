Submitted Photo

GENEVA – Jon Heggie maintained his unblemished record last Sunday, September 17, as he triumphed over Carlos Rojas, of Utica.

Heggie fought Rojas as part of the main event at a boxing event in Geneva. His father and coach, Peter Heggie, said, “Jon was the aggressor the whole fight. Carlos connected on a few punches, though (he was) out punched (in) most of the exchanges.”

After this latest win, Heggie’s unbeaten record now stands at a staggering 17-0.