WALTON – Up 2-1 at the half, Bainbridge-Guilford’s boys varsity soccer team fell flat in the second half, creating a chance for Walton two overtake the Bobcats for the Wednesday 3-2 win.

It wasn’t just any old 3-2 win, it was a last second goal scored from Joey Yambor of Walton – as Yambor found the back of the net with a mere 32 seconds left in regulation. Teammate Ben Conrow sent the cross over to Yambor who took his shot and nailed the game winner.