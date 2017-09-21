‘Friends of Rogers’ celebrates milestones

Over 88 enthusiastic athletes went for a 'Wild Goose Chase' along the trails of Rogers Center in Sherburne on September 16. This second annual 5K trail run/walk, sponsored by New York Central Mutual, featured well-groomed trails and a beautiful view of the surrounding valley.

In the female adult division, first place went to Megan Rodriguez, Kelly Small came in second, and Amy Evans took third. Adam Aldrich came in first place for the adult male division, with John Robertson placing second, and Jay Scott taking third. Female youth were led by Kaitlyn Loiselle, followed by Delayney Beers in second, with Kianna Quinn placing third. Josh Larchar won the male youth division with Addison Schoonmaker taking second.