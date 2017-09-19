Rabies detected throughout county; DOH releases tips to stay safe

AP photo

By Hannah Benjamin

Sun Staff Writer

CHENANGO COUNTY – The Chenango County Environmental Health Department has issued a release saying rabies has been identified in multiple species across Chenango County.

Any animal exhibiting abnormal behavior in close proximity to residential areas should be considered dangerous.

The Chenango County Environmental Health Department offers these tips to keep yourself, your family, and your pets safe from the rabies virus:

• Family pets such as cats and dogs should always be kept up to date on the rabies vaccination, and dogs should wear the current rabies tag on their collar.