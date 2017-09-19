Norwich improves record with doubleheader win over Windsor

Frank Speziale Photo

NORWICH – Rain delays and backups to the schedule forced Norwich and Windsor girls tennis to double up on matches this past Friday, resulting in a doubleheader win for the lady Tornado at 6-1.

“We played a doubleheader, beating a rebuilding Windsor team with a new coach. We played some good tennis and took care of business,” said Norwich head coach John Stewart. “We beat them twice and move to a 4-1 record coming into this week, which is a good confidence booster, preparing them for this week with three tough matches coming up in a row.”

Norwich handily slid by the lady Black Knights for the two 6-1 wins on the day, Friday, September 15.

Due to the playing of back-to-back matches and being limited for time, the two squads played a pro set style of play.