Norwich kicks to second and third place finishes against strong Chenango Valley team

CHENANGO VALLEY – With Chenango Valley swimming to first and second place finishes in most events, Norwich struggled getting points during their meet on Friday, September 15. Chenango Valley grabbed the win 102-65 over the visiting Purple Tornado.

Norwich’s 200 yard Medley Relay team did finish second. Kaitlyn Blaisure swam the first leg off the event and pulling away to a slight lead but CV’s Lindsey Rice kicked into another gear, giving her team the small lead. CV would hold onto the lead for the rest of the race, only allowing Norwich to take second. Maya Blaisure, Margie Winter and Melissa Stroh along with Kaitlyn split a total time of 2:03.26.