Oxford and Norwich last season victories lead to rematch

Four girls teams participate in Greene Soccer Tournament

GREENE – A year ago, Oxford and Norwich both won in the first round of the 2016 Greene Girls Soccer Tournament. This season, the same has happened setting up a repeat in the championship game for Saturday night.

Norwich and Edmeston opened up the first round of the girls soccer double-header Thursday, September 14.

The Lady Tornado jumped out to an early 1-0 lead as Sydney Coggins found the back of the net on an assist from Taylor Hansen at the 9:21 mark.