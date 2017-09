Frank Speziale photo

NORWICH Described by students as the teacher who challenged them the most and by colleagues as having the most profound influence on those he works with, Richard Bernstein is no stranger to Norwich City School District's Teacher of the Year award.

"Richard Bernstein is a longtime educator with over three decades of service," said Norwich City School District Superintendent Gerard O'Sullivan. "He is consistently mentioned as an educator who has pushed students the hardest."