Greene plays out of league, lights up scoreboard in 5-0 win

GREENE – The lady Trojans of Greene’s varsity field hockey team have once again drawn their record to .500 with an out-of-league game on Wednesday, against Liverpool.

“This was the best game we have played the whole season, so far,” said Greene head coach Christine McCabe. “We played both halves, together, it was good. Everyone played well across the board, we were just out of our minds.”

At the half, Greene had marched their way to a nice 3-0 lead – a lead that would only grow beyond the halftime break.

Scoring for the lady Trojans first was McKenna Sergi – who took an unassisted goal in for the 1-0 lead. Madison Rice found the net next as she took an assist from Sergi for the 2-0 score. Finishing the first half off was Jessica Unkel who snagged a pass from Skylar Gilmore for the cap of the 3-0 halftime lead.