Tammy Carpenter Photo

NEW BERLIN A quick jump to 2-0 in just two days what is better than that for starting a new season?

Unadilla Valley hosted the Sidney Warriors on Wednesday, September 13, a match they easily defended their home court for a 3-0 sweep of Sidney.

The ease of a 3-0 win was not apparent the entire three sets as UV struggled in the first set to put the Warriors away.