Meagan Schulz Photo

SHERBURNE – Facing their first league opponent, Sherburne-Earlville’s varsity field hockey team fell in a tight 2-1 contest to Canastota.

The improved S-E squad struggled to make good in the first half of play – as Canastota took the opening goal to the house with 9:39 left in the first half. Scoring the opening goal was Evans, with the goal being assisted by Johnson.