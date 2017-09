HARPURSVILLE In a one-sided showdown, Bainbridge-Guilford showed their superiority by being on the road and taking a 3-0 win.

That superiority shined through in the first set of the Wednesday, September 13, match the lady Bobcats cruised to a 25-7 win over the lady Hornets. Winning the next two sets with almost nearly the same ease B-G took set two at 25-12 and set three at 25-13.