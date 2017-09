OXFORD — The Oxford Farmers’ Market welcomes Melissa Clark to the Bandstand this Saturday, September 16. Melissa brings her smokey vocals and acoustic guitar playing to an eclectic array of music from the 1950's and 60s as well as later decades; a mix of classic country, blues, rockabilly and pop songs familiar to most. Her Baby-Boomer music is influenced by Patti Page, Carole King, Mary Chapin Carpenter, Kathy Mattea, and others.