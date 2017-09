OSWEGO ó Valley Heights girls soccer traveled to Oswego on Tuesday night to take on the Lady Royals, Valley Heights came ready to play, emerging with a 6-0 win.

Junior Meghan VanAlthuis dribble the length of the field from her normal defensive position as she found holes in the Lady Royals defense and nailed one in the back of the net. Teammates Emily Davis and Freshman Madison VanAlthuis each chipped in a goal as Valley Heights grabbed a fast 3-0 score before the half.