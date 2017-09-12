Greene volleyball emerges with first win of 2017

GREENE – On their home court the girls of the Greene volleyball team battled their way to 3-1 win over Deposit-Hancock on Monday night.

The lady Trojans – previously 0-1 – now gets to enjoy the fruits of a hard-fought win.

In the first set the lady Trojans snagged a quick 25-16 win – easy stuff for a team ready to win.

That is when Deposit-Hancock fired back, slipping past Greene for a 25-22 win in the second set. Tied up at 1-1, Greene went on a two-set winning streak – a streak that was decided by a mere seven points combined. In the third set Greene earned the close win, and lead, at 25-23. The match point, with Greene taking it at 3-1, was decided when the Trojans snagged the fourth set at 25-20 from a tired Hancock team.