NHS boys’ soccer falters against Blue Devils

Robert Jeffrey

Sun Sports Contributor

NORWICH – The Norwich Purple Tornado had a strong outing against the Blue Devils of Chenango Forks on Monday afternoon, as the Tornado defended their home turf in the first half.

However, despite the strong first stanza of play the Tornado ultimately succumbed to their opponents’ two second half goals, for a 3-1 setback.

Despite the much-improved play in comparison to their previous outings on the pitch, the Tornado’s rather youthful and inexperienced roster fell victim to the Blue Devils seasoned offensive attack.