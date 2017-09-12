Greene boys soccer outguns UV in shutout win

NEW BERLIN – The Unadilla Valley Storm had seen games than the one they suffered through on Monday, losing to the Trojans of Greene at 9-0.

Greene showed their dominance in the road game for the Trojans, as nothing fazed Greene as they marched to a solid 5-0 halftime score.

Five different players recorded goals in the win, with Spencer Klumpp leading the way with a hat-trick. Following Klumpp was River McCumisky and Mickey Repp each having brace – with Repp having an assist as well. Bradley Taft and Brandin Whittaker each added a goal of their own.