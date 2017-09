NORWICH – Local grassroots organization Chenango Change is calling on progressives everywhere to attend its next meeting this Wednesday, September 13 at the United Church of Christ in Norwich from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Chenango Change founder Eileen Andrews says this meeting’s guest speakers will be candidate for the 22nd Congressional District Heath Phillips, as well as Democrat candidate for Norwich City Court Judge, Maureen Byrnes.