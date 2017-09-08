The last meow for a Sherburne cornerstone on Saturday

SHERBURNE – After 44 years, The Cat’s Meow has become more than just a business in the heart of Sherburne. Its success has been a defining feature of the local community for an entire generation.

As the owners Marilyn and Charlie Crouch prepare for their last open day this Saturday, the couple reminisced on their decision to close the gift shop, well known for it’s quality items, friendly atmosphere and feline store companions.

“Our customers have become our friends. Of all the things changing in our lives, we’re going to miss the people the most. We’ve become very close with a number of them,” said Marilyn.