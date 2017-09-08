The Evening Sun welcomes new managing editor

Evening Sun Publisher Richard Snyder is announcing the appointment of Tyler Murphy as the newspaper’s new managing editor.

Tyler brings a great deal of experience to this position, who has been working as a journalist in Albany for the past six years for the Albany County Post and Times Union. He has also operated his own freelance photography business for several years.

A 2002 Oxford Academy High School graduate, he also attended college at SUNY Oneonta. Tyler formerly worked for The Evening Sun from 2006 to 2011 as a full-time reporter; his primary coverage involved court, police and fire. He also managed the New Berlin Gazette and covered business and education in the northern part of the county, including the Town of Norwich and New Berlin.

Part of Tyler’s involvement will be a thorough review of news content and an extensive redesign of the paper. This redesign project has been in the process for several months and has involved members of the news team, and both the IT and graphic design departments of Snyder Communication.

One of Tyler’s first orders of business is to replenish the reporting staff with both full-time reporters and assigned correspondents, to support our coverage in the Sherburne, New Berlin, Oxford and Greene communities.

All of us here, at The Evening Sun and other properties of Snyder Communication, look forward to working with Tyler, to help him produce a newspaper that we, and the communities we serve, can all be proud of.

– Richard Snyder, Publisher