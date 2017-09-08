Norwich weightlifters boast monster records

NORWICH – The Norwich High School fitness room, as many call it – is home to every student-athlete at Norwich at one point in time.

However, for any true ‘meathead’, this fitness room is better known as the weight room. These student-athletes don’t just lift, they live at the weight room – it is a way of life.

With the blasting of heavy metal, or the smash of metal plates – the Norwich weight room is much like any other weight room at a high school, but yet, so different.

Aspiring student-athletes maneuvering around each other for the best rack, all while staying busy until practice is over.

That is not the case for all of these student-athletes. Some, like the ones honored by being listed on the wall, look at the weight room as a job. A planned out, meticulous, and sometimes therapeutic place that when taken seriously can lead an athlete to bigger and better things.