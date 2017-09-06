Chenango Arts Council announces 2017-18 Music and Performance Schedule

NORWICH­ – This week, the Chenango Arts Council is excited to announce the unveiling of its 2017-18 season of music and performances.

New for this season, the CAC is making good on its promise to bring even more entertainment into the heart of Chenango county as it expands upon the types of cultural enrichment it plans to offer-all of which can be enjoyed from the comfort of its historic Martin Kappel Theater.

Now in its 41st year, the CAC is implementing a unique twofold approach to marketing its performances that incentivizes attendance for both loyal season subscribers and general audiences alike by nearly doubling the number of performances.

“Over the past year our audience has spoken, and we want them to know that we've been listening,” said Alecia Oneill, CAC Executive Director. “Our events committee, a team comprised of board members and myself spent many hours discussing how to best balance the content and quality of this season's programming, and I'm very proud of what we have come up with.”

ONeill was especially pleased with the added value to season ticket holders in the pricing structure, noting that there's “sure to be something for everyone in the community to look forward to this season.”

According to ONeill, the Council will present seven performances ­-a marked increase from the typical four­-that pay homage to its traditional programming lineup of performance-based events while offering a fresh set of musical and educational programs in an effort to appeal to an even broader audience.

“It’s extremely important to us that we continue to provide the type of performances expected by our loyal core of patrons, while attracting new audience members. This season’s offerings will ensure the Arts Council remains relevant with community members of all ages.”