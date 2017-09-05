CVA bests Sherburne-Earlville; S-E and VVS go toe-to-toe

By Robert Jeffrey

SHERBURNE- In the first round of the Sherburne-Earlville Labor Day Weekend Soccer Tournament, the hometown Marauders hosted the Central Valley Academy Thunder in a rematch of last year’s consolation game. In a look back at last year’s game, the Class A school dominated S-E taking the game in stride by a final score of 7-0.

This time, the Marauders were ready and unwilling to have a recreation of last year’s contest. However, in the first 10 minutes of the match it appeared to those in attendance that it might just be déjà vu all over again. CVA’s offensive attack struck quick as Hunter Shuat scored the opening goal of the game with a header off of a corner kick from teammate Derek Streeter as the Thunder streaked out to a 1-0 lead. Minutes later, it would be the Thunder’s Aiden Day who would find the back of the net pushing the lead to 2-0.