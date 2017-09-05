Norwich City Court Judge Republican primary: Mike Genute

By: Grady Thompson, Sun Staff Writer
Published: September 5th, 2017

With local primary elections approaching, The Evening Sun met with both Republican candidates in the run for Norwich City Court Judge––an elected position held for the last 17 years by the Hon. James Downey, who is retiring at the end of this year. The 10-year term pays a salary of $108,800. What follows are the two candidates' stories, and why they see themselves as fit to sit as the next city court judge. Primary elections are slated for next Tuesday, September 12.

Mike Genute is an Assistant District Attorney running for Norwich City Court Judge.


