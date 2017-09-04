Norwich loses to tough, undefeated divisional opponent

WINDSOR – With all top-five golfers recording nothing higher than a 40, Windsor (3-0) made is very difficult for Norwich (0-3) to capture their first victory of the season.

“Windsor is very deep and very good,” said Tornado Head Coach David Branham. “We are going through a rebuilding year. Once we eliminate our mistakes, we can then sneak up on teams.”

The overall top medalist for the match was Windsor’s Dylan Beckstead, who shot just one over par (35). Windsor’s overall team score for the morning was a 191.

The Purple Tornado, despite the loss, recorded their best score as a team on the season, finishing with a 228. Leading the way for Norwich was senior A.J. Little, shooting a 41. Alex Gage was just one stroke shy of Norwich’s leader Little.

Newcomer Max Marson, who’s game is coming along nicely according to Branham, rounded out Norwich’s top-five with a 54. Griffin Clipston and Kai Sheer also played in the top-five, shooting a respectable 44 and 47.

Norwich will continue to improve and secure their first win on the road against Seton Catholic on Wednesday, September 6 at 4 p.m.