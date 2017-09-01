UV hands Afton-Harpursville first loss of season

EDMESTON – Exactly one week ago, Afton-Harpursville (3-1) and Unadilla Valley (2-3) squared off at Belden Hills with the Crimson Knights taking the victory. Their match on Thursday, August 31 was a different story as the ties changed hands in favor of the Storm (2-3).

UV snagged the win over the formally undefeated Crimson Knights by a convincing 18 strokes at Red Pines in Edmeston.

Shooting six over on the par 36, nine-hole course was UV’s Andrew Jackson (42), who was the top medalist for the contest. Jackson, a senior, has not recorded a score outside the 40’s yet this season, making him a very powerful candidate to make a strong run during the play-off season.