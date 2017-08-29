Mazzilli Helps Ponies Cage SeaWolves, 5-4

BINGHAMTON – LJ Mazzilli capped a four-hit game by stroking a walk-off single to center in the bottom of the 12th inning, sending the Binghamton Rumble Ponies to a 5-4 win over the Erie SeaWolves on Monday night at NYSEG Stadium. Mazzilli finished a triple shy of the cycle to guide Binghamton to their ninth walk-off win of the season.

The Rumble Ponies set the table for Mazzilli’s late-game heroics with a two-out rally, loading the bases with two walks and a single. Mazzilli sent the first pitch he saw from reliever Paul Voelker into shallow center, plating Kevin Kaczmarski with the game-winning run.