Congresswoman Tenney talks farming issues at roundtable

NORWICH – Republican Congresswoman Claudia Tenney hosted an agriculture roundtable at the Chenango County Historical Society on Friday, giving local farmers a platform to voice their concerns about government's role in the ag industry.

The roughly two-hour discussion focused heavily on federal issues that farmers say are hindering the ag industry, including environmental regulations, labor laws, dairy marketing, and the complicated federal milk pricing system.

The goal, according to Tenney’s office, was to address issues that farmers from across the 22nd District have been facing in recent years, and consider ways Congress can help.