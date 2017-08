BAINBRIDGE – The Norwich Purple Tornado and the Bainbridge-Guilford Bobcats have kicked off their respective 2017 season’s in two different ways.

For Norwich, they traveled over the hill to play B-G in a non-league matchup on Saturday, August 26. Norwich fell to theBobcats by a final score of 1-0.

Falling to 0-1, Norwich nearly matched the sam save count as B-G, as Tornado Keeper Corey Woodard snagged five in the loss.