Jenni Larchar and Tom Murphy perform Saturday at Oxford Farmers’ Market

OXFORD — Vocalist Jenni Larchar and pianist Tom Murphy will return to the Bandstand during the Oxford Farmers’ Market, this Saturday, August 26, 10 am to 12 noon. This program is free and open to the public.

Larchar and Murphy perform well-loved music from the great American songbook, with Murphy calling on the Irish music of his youth and Larchar calling on the fiddle from hers. Their repertoire includes vintage Country Western swing, from “Hey, Good-Lookin” to “The Tennessee Waltz.” Larchar’s polished vocals and Murphy’s unique stride piano style combine to bring their audience tunes that range from toe-tapping to soulful.


