DA: Traffic Diversion Program running smoothly

CHENANGO COUNTY – Since the county’s new Traffic Diversion Program was implemented in May of this year, Chenango County District Attorney Joe McBride says the program has been a win-win for everybody involved.

“Gard [Turner’s] doing a great job of administering the program, of working with all the town courts in the county, and making sure people who have tickets know that the program is an available option to dispose of their tickets,” said McBride about the Traffic Diversion Program’s administrator, Gard Turner.

Following the lead of other counties in New York State, Chenango County’s Traffic Diversion Program is designed to afford motorists who commit certain non-serious vehicle and traffic violations an opportunity to participate in a traffic safety course approved by the NYS DMV in lieu of a conviction on the traffic offense.

Upon the completion of the traffic safety course and payment of the required application fee, the motorist’s traffic ticket(s) will be dismissed.