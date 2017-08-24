Saturdays in the Park with Chobani vendors series: Walling's Maple Syrup

Frank Speziale photo

SOUTH NEW BERLIN – For over 25 years, Walling’s Maple Syrup has provided the community with locally cultivated maple products that not only taste good, but are good for you.

Today, Walling’s Maple Syrup obtains its maple through 6,000 taps in the region, manufacturing roughly 20 times the amount of maple it did upon its inception.

“We do everything with maple,” said owner of Walling’s Maple Syrup, Kern Walling. “Maple syrup, maple candy, maple cream, maple sugar, maple popcorn, maple cotton candy.”

All of these delicacies will be available at Saturdays in the Park with Chobani beginning on September 16 as Walling’s Maple Products makes its return to the market in Norwich’s West Park to continue its mission of educating the public on the health benefits of maple.