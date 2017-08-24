Saturdays in the Park with Chobani vendors series: Walling's Maple Syrup

By: Grady Thompson, Sun Staff Writer
Published: August 24th, 2017

Frank Speziale photo

SOUTH NEW BERLIN – For over 25 years, Walling’s Maple Syrup has provided the community with locally cultivated maple products that not only taste good, but are good for you.

Today, Walling’s Maple Syrup obtains its maple through 6,000 taps in the region, manufacturing roughly 20 times the amount of maple it did upon its inception.

“We do everything with maple,” said owner of Walling’s Maple Syrup, Kern Walling. “Maple syrup, maple candy, maple cream, maple sugar, maple popcorn, maple cotton candy.”

All of these delicacies will be available at Saturdays in the Park with Chobani beginning on September 16 as Walling’s Maple Products makes its return to the market in Norwich’s West Park to continue its mission of educating the public on the health benefits of maple.


There's more to this story! You're only seeing 28% of the story. Subscribe now to get immediate access to the rest of the story as well as our whole online offering.

Today's Other Stories


© 2017 Snyder Communications/The Evening Sun
29 Lackawanna Avenue, Norwich, NY 13815 - (607) 334-3276
pennysaver logo greatgetaways logo
We're on Facebook